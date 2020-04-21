Jaylon Johnson: Ahead of rehab schedule
Johnson (shoulder) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from March surgery, with Dr. Peter Millett estimating the cornerback will be able to practice without any restrictions by early August, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Johnson had surgery on a labrum tear shortly after the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran 4.50-second 40-yard dash and also posted solid marks in the vertical jump (36.5 in.), broad jump (124 in.), bench press (15 reps) and three-cone drill (7.01 seconds). The positive report from Dr. Millett is good news for Johnson's draft stock, with the Utah cornerback hoping to be selected in the first or second round. A delayed/suspended offseason schedule for NFL teams could mean that Johnson doesn't end up missing any on-field work.
