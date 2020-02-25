Play

Jaylon Johnson: To undergo shoulder surgery

Johnson will undergo surgery on his right shoulder following the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine to repair a torn labrum, Tom Pelisssero of NFL.com reports.

Johnson reportedly played through the injury for most of the 2019 season at Utah, and he's finally slated to go under the knife. According to Pelissero, Johnson is expected to need around five months to recover before being cleared for football activities.

Our Latest Stories