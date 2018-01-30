Jayrone Elliott: Contract with New Orleans disapproved by NFL
The NFL disapproved the reserve/future contract between Elliott and the Saints on Monday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Elliott signed the reserve/future contract on Jan. 26, but the lack of an open spot on the 53-man roster allowed the NFL to disapprove the contract. The 26-year-old reverts to free agency and is once again free to sign elsewhere.
