Jayrone Elliott: Cut by Saints
The Saints released Elliott on Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Elliott signed with the Saints in February, but KeShun Freeman beat him out for the backup strongside linebacker position. The fifth-year pro will look for a special teams role elsewhere.
