Elliot was released by the Steelers on Thursday.

Elliot has been back and forth from the active roster this season, so it's possible he returns to the practice squad at a later date. In the meantime, his roster spot was needed to make room for the activatioin of Anthony Chickillo from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories