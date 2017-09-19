Jayrone Elliott: Waived by Cowboys
Elliott was waived Tuesday by the Cowboys, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The move likely was made in order to make room for the return of Damontre Moore (suspension) to the active roster. The Cowboys traded with the Packers for Elliott at the start of the regular season and he was serving as a depth option at linebacker.
