Jayrone Elliott: Waived by Miami
Elliott was released by the Dolphins on Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Elliott signed a contract with the Dolphins following an eight game stint with the San Antonio Commanders in the now-defunct AAF, having led the league with 7.5 sacks. Since 2017, however, the 27-year-old has suited up in just one NFL contest.
