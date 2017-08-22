Jayson DiManche: Agrees to injury settlement
DiManche (hamstring) agreed to an injury settlement with the 49ers on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
DiManche was waived last week after missing a week of practice with a hamstring injury. He's now free to sign elsewhere.
