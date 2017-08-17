Jayson DiManche: Waived/injured by 49ers
DiManche (hamstring) was waived/injured by the 49ers on Wednesday, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
DiManche has not practiced this week after suffering from a hamstring injury, and the team will look for the linebacker to clear waivers so they can place him on injured reserve. DiManche would have been competing for a depth spot on the 49ers during training camp.
