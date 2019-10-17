Jayson Stanley: Works out with Miami
Stanley (shoulder) had a workout with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Stanley was let go by the Falcons at roster cutdowns while dealing with a shoulder injury but he now appears healthy. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia will continue searching for a new team.
