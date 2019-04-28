The Seahawks are expected to sign Ferguson as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Northwestern State product ran a solid 4.45 40-yard dash at the combine, but went undrafted. Ferguson lit up the FCS last season, catching 66 passes for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. He projects as a depth wide receiver and contributor on special teams.

Our Latest Stories