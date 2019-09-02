Jazz Ferguson: Lands on practice squad
Ferguson signed on Seattle's practice squad Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Ferguson led the Seahawks with 119 receiving yards in the preseason, but that wasn't enough for the undrafted rookie to crack the roster as draft picks Gary Jennings and John Ursua were both retained. With a spot on the practice squad, Ferguson will likely be called up if there's an injury.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...