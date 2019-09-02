Ferguson signed on Seattle's practice squad Sunday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ferguson led the Seahawks with 119 receiving yards in the preseason, but that wasn't enough for the undrafted rookie to crack the roster as draft picks Gary Jennings and John Ursua were both retained. With a spot on the practice squad, Ferguson will likely be called up if there's an injury.

