Allen (undisclosed) agreed to an injury settlement with the Texans and was released from the team's physically unable to perform list Friday, Sarah Bishop of ESPN reports.

Allen landed on the PUP list in May due to an undisclosed injury, though it's possible he could still be nursing the concussion that caused him to miss the final two games of the 2017 campaign. The 28-year-old will immediately become an unrestricted free agent after agreeing to the injury settlement, and he should have a decent market for his services after Allen started 26 games for Houston over the last two seasons.