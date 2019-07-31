Jeff Allison: Let go with injury waiver
Allison (undisclosed) was waived by the Jets on Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Allison was let go with an injury waiver, partially guaranteeing his contract. The undrafted rookie out of Fresno State will work to get fully healthy before searching for another depth role.
