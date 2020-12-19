Washington waived Badet on Saturday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Badet was cut to make room for reserve quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the active roster. He appeared in three games with Washington this season, handling 21 offensive snaps without drawing a target. The Oklahoma product could be a candidate to resurface on the practice squad.
