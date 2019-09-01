Badet (groin) was waived by the Vikings on Saturday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Badet was in the running for the team's third receiver, but ended up getting cut, with the Vikings keeping just four receivers on the roster. The 25-year-old could be picked up by another team, but has no NFL regular season experience.

