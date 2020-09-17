site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jeff Badet: Nabs practice squad spot
RotoWire Staff
Sep 17, 2020
5:17 pm ET 1 min read
Badet signed with Washington's practice squad Thursday.
Badet had tryouts with the Bears and Cardinals in August, but his most recent on-field action came as a member of the Dallas Renegades in the XFL. He's still looking for an opportunity to make his
