Jeff Cotton: Joining Bolts

Cotton agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wideout joined FCS-level Idaho as a junior-college transfer for his final two collegiate seasons, and he caught 83 passes for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Cotton will work toward a spot on the 53-man roster in training camp.