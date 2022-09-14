The Cardinals signed Cotton to their practice squad Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Cotton and JaVonta Payton were signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday after the team placed Victor Bolden (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list. On the active roster, Arizona may be without Rondale Moore (hamstring) for a second straight game and, obviously, won't have DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) until Week 6, so Cotton and Payton could be potential roster elevations moving forward. Cotton appeared in his first NFL game last year with the Jaguars, but he played mostly on special teams.