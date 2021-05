Driskel will meet with the Cowboys on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

If the 28-year-old signs with the Cowboys, he would likely slot in as the No. 2 quarterback behind Dak Prescott (ankle). Driskel has played for three different teams in his three-year NFL career since making his debut for the Bengals in 2018, posting a 13:8 TD:INT, 58.6 percent completion rate and 6.1 YPA in 15 games.