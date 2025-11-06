Arizona signed Driskel to the practice squad Thursday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Driskel will offer competition for Kedon Slovis, currently the No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett with Kyler Murray (foot) on IR for at least four games. Across the first five weeks of the regular season Driskel resided on the Raiders' practice squad, but he wasn't elevated for a single game with the team. He last drew an NFL start for the Browns in 2023, a Week 18 loss to Cincinnati in which Driskel threw for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.