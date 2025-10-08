default-cbs-image
The Raiders cut Driskel from the practice squad Wednesday.

The move makes room on the Raiders' practice squad for linebacker Jamin Davis. Driskel was signed to Las Vegas' practice squad Sept. 1 but was not elevated to the active roster for any of the first five games of the regular season, and he'll now be on the lookout for his next opportunity.

