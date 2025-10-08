Jeff Driskel: Let go by Las Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders cut Driskel from the practice squad Wednesday.
The move makes room on the Raiders' practice squad for linebacker Jamin Davis. Driskel was signed to Las Vegas' practice squad Sept. 1 but was not elevated to the active roster for any of the first five games of the regular season, and he'll now be on the lookout for his next opportunity.
More News
-
Jeff Driskel: Picked up by Las Vegas•
-
Commanders' Jeff Driskel: Set as emergency QB again Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jeff Driskel: Serving as emergency QB vs. Lions•
-
Commanders' Jeff Driskel: Emergency third QB again Week 18•
-
Commanders' Jeff Driskel: Emergency QB for Week 17•
-
Commanders' Jeff Driskel: Available as emergency QB•