The Broncos released Driskel on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Driskel threw three touchdowns and two interceptions in three appearances (one start) for the Broncos last season. Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, his release saves the team $2.5 million in cap space. Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien remain under contract for Denver.
