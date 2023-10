Driskel was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran quarterback missed Arizona's 53-man roster and was released in late August, but he ended up signing with the team's practice squad just one day later. Driskel has thrown 2,228 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions throughout his four-year career. The 30-year-old was cut in order to make room for running back Tony Jones.