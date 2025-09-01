The Raiders signed Driskel to their practice squad Monday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Driskel's most recent NFL start came with the Browns in 2023, when he threw for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a Week 18 loss to the Bengals. He gives the Raiders extra depth at quarterback with Aidan O'Connell (wrist) and Kenny Pickett (hamstring) riddled by injuries to begin the regular season.