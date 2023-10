The Cardinals signed Driskel to their practice squad Tuesday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Driskel was originally let go from the team's practice squad on Oct. 20, but has re-joined the taxi squad after the Cardinals traded Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings on Tuesday. With Kyler Murray (knee) close to returning, Driskel will fill in as the emergency QB behind Murray and Clayton Tune.