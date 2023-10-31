The Cardinals signed Driskel to their practice squad Tuesday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Driskel was originally let go from the team's practice squad on Oct. 20, but he'll rejoin the organization with Arizona in need of additional depth at quarterback after trading Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings on Tuesday. With Kyler Murray (knee) could be activated from the PUP list in Week 9, but if the Cardinals determine that Murray needs more practice time before making his season debut, Driskel could be elevated from the practice squad to back up Clayton Tune this Sunday against the Browns.