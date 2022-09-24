Houston won't elevate Driskel from its practice squad for Week 3, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It was previously reported by ProFootballNetwork.com's Aaron Wilson that the Texans were expected to elevate Driskel from their practice squad for Sunday's game at the Bears, but they'll instead roll with just starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen. Driskel is eligible to be elevated from the practice squad one more time this season before he would need to be signed to the team's active roster in order to play.