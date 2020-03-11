Jeff Gladney: Scheduled for knee surgery
Gladney will undergo knee surgery to trim his meniscus Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gladney's recovery timetable is expected to span between four and five weeks, putting him on track to be fully healthy prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. The TCU product reportedly played through the injury during his final collegiate season and while participating in the combine, saying he "got used to the pain." Barring any setbacks in his recovery, the procedure shouldn't have a significant impact on Gladney's draft stock.
