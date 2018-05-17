Jeff Knox: Let go by Tampa Bay
Knox was released by the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Knox signed with the Buccaneers back in February, but he has now been cut by the team for the second straight season. Last year, Knox ended up playing in the CFL for the Roughriders, and he could be on track for Canada once again if he can't latch onto another team soon.
