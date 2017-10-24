The Lions released Locke on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The transaction signals that the Lions will activate Sam Martin (ankle) from the Non-Football/Injury list and have him available to punt in Sunday's game against the Steelers. Locke, who signed with the Lions in Week 2 after Martin's replacement, Kasey Redfern (knee), landed on injured reserve, ranks ninth in the NFL with 42.2 net yards per punt.