The Lions released Locke on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The transaction signals that the Lions will activate Sam Martin (ankle) from the Non-Football/Injury list and have him available to punt in Sunday's game against the Steelers. Locke, who signed with the Lions in Week 2 after Martin's replacement, Kasey Redfern (knee), landed on injured reserve, ranks ninth in the NFL with 42.2 net yards per punt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories