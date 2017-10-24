Jeff Locke: Let go by Detroit
The Lions released Locke on Tuesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The transaction signals that the Lions will activate Sam Martin (ankle) from the Non-Football/Injury list and have him available to punt in Sunday's game against the Steelers. Locke, who signed with the Lions in Week 2 after Martin's replacement, Kasey Redfern (knee), landed on injured reserve, ranks ninth in the NFL with 42.2 net yards per punt.
More News
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
What you missed Monday: Dominant Wentz
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...