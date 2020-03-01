Jeff Okudah: Injures head/neck at combine

Okudah won't participate in drills after hitting his head and neck while tracking a ball, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okudah may still do the vertical and broad jumps, so it appears he isn't dealing with a serious injury. The top-ranked cornerback is expected to be a top-10 pick in April's draft after an outstanding collegiate career at Ohio State where he was a unanimous first-team All-American in his junior season.