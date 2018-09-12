Richards has been signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Richards has been a journeyman so far in his career, spending this pass season with the Chargers -- mostly as a practice squad member -- before being cut ahead of the regular season.

