Smith was signed to the Cardinals practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Smith will head to Arizona after entering the 2023 season without a team. The wide receiver was released with an injury settlement by the Giants in August after he suffered a knee injury, but he will now have a chance to prove himself with the Cardinals. Smith appeared in 11 games with the Jets in 2022, reeling in eight catches on 11 targets for 134 yards.