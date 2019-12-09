Play

The Jets are expected to promote Smith to the active roster ahead of Thursday's tilt against the Ravens, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Smith offers versatility and special-teams upside for the Jets, having been utilized as both a receiver and rusher during his time at Boston College. It looks as though the undrafted rookie will get a shot to make his NFL debut versus Baltimore on Thursday.

