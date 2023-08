The Giants waived Smith (knee) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith reverted to the Giants' injured reserve after clearing waivers and was set to miss the entire 2023 campaign. However, he's now free to sign a new contract once he's able to pass a physical. The severity of Smith's knee issue remains unclear, but it may stem from an injury he suffered at the end of 2022.