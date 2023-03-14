The Jets will not tender Smith (knee) ahead of Wednesday's deadline, setting him up to hit free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith posted a goodbye to New York on his personal Twitter account Tuesday, solidifying Pelissero's report. The veteran speedster secured eight of 11 targets for 134 in 11 appearances with the Jets last season, including a 77-yard game against the Lions in Week 15, before going down with a knee injury. He will look to secure another depth role on the open market.