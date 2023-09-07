Smith, who was released by the Giants on Aug. 11 with an injury settlement, had a workout with the Jets on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith was placed on the Giants' injured reserve on Aug. 4 after sustaining a knee injury during the early stages of training camp. Reaching an injury settlement allowed Smith to explore his options once healthy and his journey back to an NFL roster stayed in New York as he worked out with the Jets, where he spent his first four years in the league.