Jeff Thomas: Gets opportunity with Pats
Thomas agreed to a contract Saturday with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Thomas was often dynamic as a slot receiver and return man during his college days at Miami (Fla)., but his tenure with the Hurricanes was marred by off-field issues that included multiple team-imposed suspensions. After briefly considering transferring from the program last offseason, Thomas ultimately stuck around in Coral Gables and posted 31 receptions for 379 yards and three touchdowns during his junior season before leaving school for the NFL. The Patriots will hope that their culture brings out the best version of Thomas, who will likely be ticketed for a depth role as a rookie if he's able to win a roster spot coming out of the preseason.
