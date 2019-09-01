The 49ers released Wilson as part of Saturday's final roster cuts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Maiocco noted that Wilson was the last player to be alerted of his release, showing that the team's front office was heavily debating whether or not to keep the back up until the 11th hour. San Francisco would likely keep the 23-year-old on the practice squad if he clears waivers, but their chances may be slim after Wilson's strong preseason (178 yards, four touchdowns and a 4.3 YPC) and brief success against NFL defenses last season (66 carries for 266 rushing yards).

