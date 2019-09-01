Jeff Wilson: Misses cut
The 49ers released Wilson as part of Saturday's final roster cuts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Maiocco noted that Wilson was the last player to be alerted of his release, showing that the team's front office was heavily debating whether or not to keep the back up until the 11th hour. San Francisco would likely keep the 23-year-old on the practice squad if he clears waivers, but their chances may be slim after Wilson's strong preseason (178 yards, four touchdowns and a 4.3 YPC) and brief success against NFL defenses last season (66 carries for 266 rushing yards).
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
KC signs McCoy, hurt value for Williams
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest news with the Chiefs bringing in LeSean McCoy and the...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Richard rises
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...