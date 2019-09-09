Wilson likely will be promoted from the practice squad after Tevin Coleman suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It isn't clear if the transaction will happen Monday or later in the week. Either way, Wilson will slot in behind Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert in the San Francisco backfield for a Week 2 game in Cincinnati. Coleman is expected to miss multiple games.

