San Francisco signed Wilson to its practice squad Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wilson did not make the 49ers' final 53-man roster, but he cleared waivers and was stashed on the practice squad. The 23-year-old flashed some promise this preseason, racking up 178 yards (4.3 YPC) and four touchdowns. The team is currently carrying three backs -- none of which are the model of good health -- so Wilson figures to be the first man called upon should any of the current players in the rotation go down for any period of time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week