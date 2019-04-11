Jeffery Simmons: Hearing positive news

Simmons (knee) underwent examination during Wednesday's combine re-checks and received positive reviews on his injured knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Simmons is a first-round prospect who tore his ACL in mid-February while training for the combine. Although it isn't clear when he's expected back on the field, it's possible Simmons could still come off the board sometime Day 1. The Florida State product reportedly has meetings scheduled with the Dolphins and Cardinals this week.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...