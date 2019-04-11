Jeffery Simmons: Hearing positive news
Simmons (knee) underwent examination during Wednesday's combine re-checks and received positive reviews on his injured knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Simmons is a first-round prospect who tore his ACL in mid-February while training for the combine. Although it isn't clear when he's expected back on the field, it's possible Simmons could still come off the board sometime Day 1. The Florida State product reportedly has meetings scheduled with the Dolphins and Cardinals this week.
