Jeffery Simmons: May have suffered ACL tear

Simmons suffered a knee injury -- believed to be a torn ACL -- while training for the upcoming NFL draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Simmons piled up 123 tackles (30 for loss) and seven sacks in 26 games over his final two seasons at Mississippi State, essentially locking down a spot in the first round of the upcoming draft. This unfortunate development almost certainly drops him out of the opening round, but he could still get a Day 2 grade from some teams.