Jehu Chesson: Drops to waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
at
5:21 pm ET 1 min read
The Jets waived
Chesson on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2017 fourth-round pick hasn't been able to get his footing in the
The 2017 fourth-round pick hasn't been able to get his footing in the NFL and last played in the 2018 season. He spent last season on Washington's practice squad, and Chesson could be headed for a similar assignment this year.
