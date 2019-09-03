Chesson signed with the Redskins' practice squad Monday, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Chesson has appeared in 24 games over his two-year career -- 12 for Kansas City and 12 for Washington -- logging three catches for 25 yards. The 25-year-old operated primarily on special teams for Washington last season and will now look to develop as a receiver on their practice squad.

