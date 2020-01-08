Jehu Chesson: Practice squad contract expires
Chesson (undisclosed) had his practice squad contract with the Redskins expire Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Chesson joined Washington's practice squad in early September but landed on the injured list with the undisclosed injury in October. The 26-year-old appeared in 12 games apiece with Kansas City and Washington his his first two seasons, but he never saw the field in 2019.
