The Commanders waived Jequez (undisclosed) from the team's injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Ezzard was let go with an undisclosed injury by Washington on Aug. 7 before going unclaimed off waivers and landing on the team's IR. The undrafted wideout from Sam Houston State is now free to join up with a new squad once he gets healthy heading into the 2022 campaign.