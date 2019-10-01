Adams was waived by the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams appeared in one game for the Texans this season -- that being the season opener against New Orleans -- and he only saw the field on five special teams plays. The 2016 sixth-round pick spent his first two seasons with the Giants, catching 24 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. He'll now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories