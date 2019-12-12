Play

The Saints signed Adams to the practice squad Thursday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Adams appeared in one game with the Texans this season then spent time on the team's practice squad. The South Carolina product will now look to make the most of his opportunity on New Orleans' practice squad. He'll likely need to impress on special teams for any chance of bumping to the 53-man roster.

